Tamil Nadu Governor Challenges Rhetoric Over Tamil Language and Bharathiar’s Legacy

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi criticized those merely professing pride in Tamil culture without contributing. Honoring Seeni Viswanathan for compiling Bharathiar's works, Ravi urged preservation of the poet’s legacy. He noted challenges in promoting Bharathiar’s ideals, highlighting an ecosystem allegedly erasing his influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi issued a strong rebuke against individuals who claim to uphold the pride of the Tamil language and culture without making significant contributions.

At a ceremony honoring Seeni Viswanathan for his work on Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar's literary compilation, Ravi stressed the importance of preserving and promoting Tamil's rich literary heritage. He called on society to embrace Bharathiar's ideals as a guiding force for future generations.

Ravi lamented the lack of initiatives to promote Bharathiar's legacy within Tamil Nadu, citing challenges faced by academic institutions and a 'chauvinistic ecosystem' allegedly working to undermine Bharathiar's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

