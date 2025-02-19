Farewell to Marian Turski: A Guardian of Memory

Holocaust survivor Marian Turski, a revered journalist in Poland and former head of an international Auschwitz survivor's committee, has passed away at the age of 98. Polityka, the Polish publication where Turski worked, described him as a standout figure whose influential voice resonated worldwide.

Born Moshe Turbowicz in 1926 in present-day Lithuania, Turski endured the Lodz ghetto at age 14 and later Auschwitz-Birkenau during WWII, where he tragically lost his father and brother. In 1945, after surviving two death marches, he was liberated by the Soviet Red Army.

Post-war, Turski became a historian and journalist in Warsaw. He was instrumental in founding the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews and actively spoke against rising antisemitism. His efforts in preserving Holocaust history were globally recognized, including receiving honorary citizenship of Warsaw.

