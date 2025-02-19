Left Menu

Farewell to a Rhythm Legend: Rick Buckler of The Jam Passes Away

Rick Buckler, the acclaimed drummer of The Jam, passed away at 69. Known for hits like 'Going Underground', his rhythm was pivotal to the band’s success. Tributes from bandmates Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton highlight his impact on both music and friends, leaving a lasting legacy.

London | Updated: 19-02-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 02:58 IST
Rick Buckler, the revered drummer from the legendary English rock band, The Jam, has died at the age of 69. The announcement was made by his former bandmate, Paul Weller, in a poignant Facebook post on Tuesday.

The Jam achieved significant success between 1977 and 1982, marking their place in music history with numerous top 40 UK singles, including the iconic number one hits 'Going Underground' and 'Town Called Malice'.

Paul Weller expressed his disbelief and sorrow over Buckler's passing, reminiscing about their journey from performing in pubs and clubs to achieving stardom. Bruce Foxton, the band's bass player, described Buckler as a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns were integral to their song's unique sound. The cause of Buckler's death remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

