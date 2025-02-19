Governor Ravi's Call to Preserve Bharathiar's Legacy

Tamil Nadu's Governor, R N Ravi, strongly criticized those he believes offer only empty words in support of the Tamil language and culture without making meaningful contributions. He emphasized that true reverence lies in promoting Tamil's rich literary heritage, as seen in his support for Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar's work.

During an event honoring Seeni Viswanathan, who was awarded the Padma Shri for compiling Bharathiar's literary works, Ravi called for society to uphold Bharathiar's legacy. He highlighted Raj Bhavan's initiatives, like installing a statue of the national poet and renaming the Durbar Hall, to preserve Bharathiar's ideals.

Ravi lamented the lack of dedicated efforts at state universities to further Bharathiar's legacy. He noted that despite support from vice-chancellors, they face obstacles such as 'pressure and threats.' He attributed this to a 'chauvinistic ecosystem' in Tamil Nadu aiming to erase Bharathiar's contributions due to his inclusive vision for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)