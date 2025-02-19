Left Menu

Governor Ravi's Call to Preserve Bharathiar's Legacy

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has condemned empty claims of promoting Tamil culture and urged genuine efforts in preserving Bharathiar's legacy. Ravi criticized the lack of engagement by Tamil universities in honoring the poet and highlighted efforts like Raj Bhavan's initiatives to celebrate Bharathiar's contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:21 IST
Governor Ravi's Call to Preserve Bharathiar's Legacy
R N Ravi Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Governor, R N Ravi, strongly criticized those he believes offer only empty words in support of the Tamil language and culture without making meaningful contributions. He emphasized that true reverence lies in promoting Tamil's rich literary heritage, as seen in his support for Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar's work.

During an event honoring Seeni Viswanathan, who was awarded the Padma Shri for compiling Bharathiar's literary works, Ravi called for society to uphold Bharathiar's legacy. He highlighted Raj Bhavan's initiatives, like installing a statue of the national poet and renaming the Durbar Hall, to preserve Bharathiar's ideals.

Ravi lamented the lack of dedicated efforts at state universities to further Bharathiar's legacy. He noted that despite support from vice-chancellors, they face obstacles such as 'pressure and threats.' He attributed this to a 'chauvinistic ecosystem' in Tamil Nadu aiming to erase Bharathiar's contributions due to his inclusive vision for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025