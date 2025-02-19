Left Menu

Entertaining Developments: From Nezha 2's Global Triumph to A$AP Rocky's Court Victory

Recent entertainment highlights include Benedict Cumberbatch's emotional role in 'The Thing With Feathers', Nezha 2 topping global animation charts, Taylor Swift's accolades, Ethan Hawke's patience in 'Blue Moon', and Rick Buckler's passing. The sector spans award wins, groundbreaking box office records, and court verdicts that impact cultural icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed the unexpected emotional challenges he faced while portraying a widower in the drama 'The Thing With Feathers' at the Berlin Film Festival's non-competitive section.

Meanwhile, the Chinese animated box-office hit 'Nezha 2' has achieved the status of the highest-grossing animated film globally, surpassing 'Inside Out 2' with a staggering 12.3 billion yuan collection.

In music, Taylor Swift has once again claimed the global recording artist of the year accolade, marking her dominance with her latest record topping multiple IFPI charts. Concurrently, Ethan Hawke discussed waiting over a decade to star in Richard Linklater's film 'Blue Moon'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

