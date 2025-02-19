Entertaining Developments: From Nezha 2's Global Triumph to A$AP Rocky's Court Victory

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed the unexpected emotional challenges he faced while portraying a widower in the drama 'The Thing With Feathers' at the Berlin Film Festival's non-competitive section.

Meanwhile, the Chinese animated box-office hit 'Nezha 2' has achieved the status of the highest-grossing animated film globally, surpassing 'Inside Out 2' with a staggering 12.3 billion yuan collection.

In music, Taylor Swift has once again claimed the global recording artist of the year accolade, marking her dominance with her latest record topping multiple IFPI charts. Concurrently, Ethan Hawke discussed waiting over a decade to star in Richard Linklater's film 'Blue Moon'.

