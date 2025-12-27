Box Office Hit: 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' Shines with Rs 14.49 Crore

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan has made a significant impact at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 14.49 crore within just two days of its release, announced the creators on Saturday.

Directed by the acclaimed Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film premiered in theaters this Thursday. A strong opening collection of Rs 8.46 crore was followed by a Rs 6.03 crore earning on its second day.

The film marks another collaboration between Aaryan and Panday, following their success in the 2019 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Supported by performances from Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, this movie is positioned for further box office success.