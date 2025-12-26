Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' earns Rs 8.46 crore at box office

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, has collected Rs 8.46 crore at the domestic box office on the first day of its release. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:51 IST
''Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'', featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, has collected Rs 8.46 crore at the domestic box office on the first day of its release. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans of ''Satyaprem Ki Katha'' fame and is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions. It released in theatres on Thursday.

Aaryan shared the box office numbers with a post on her Instagram handle on Friday. The post comprised a film's poster with the box office numbers written over it. ''This holiday season, our hearts are fully booked, all thanks to you! In Cinemas Now,'' read the caption.

The film also reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film ''Pati Patni Aur Woh''. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and emerged as a box office hit, earning over Rs 100 crore. ''Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'' also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

