Sunil Gupta Illuminates Global Happiness Through Hasya Yoga

Sunil Gupta, an International Happiness Coach, led a Hasya Yoga session at Shri Anand Akhara during the Maha Kumbh. As co-founder of Hasya Yoga Kendra Bharat, he aims to spread joy and alleviate stress globally, supported by Anandpeethadhiswar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Balakanand Giri Ji Maharaj Ji.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:16 IST
Sunil Gupta, International Happiness Coach and co-founder of Hasya Yoga Kendra Bharat, conducted a Hasya Yoga session at Shri Anand Akhara on the auspicious occasion of Maha Kumbh. Under the guidance of Anandpeethadhiswar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Balakanand Giri Ji Maharaj Ji, Gupta aimed to promote happiness and decrease stress among participants.

While millions took a sacred dip in the rivers, thousands gathered to learn the secrets of happiness through Hasya Yoga. Gupta's initiative has expanded to 3,000 centers in India and reached followers in over 200 countries, offering joy through this unique form of yoga. The session was praised by Maharaj Ji as a commendable effort in stress reduction.

Besides his yoga endeavors, Gupta offers an online Certified Happiness Coach course and co-authored a book with Brian Tracy. As Joint General Secretary of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad, he dedicates efforts to educating children in rural India. Hasya Yoga aims not only to improve personal well-being but also to build a joyful global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

