Tharoor's Startup Festival Invitation Sparks Political Debate

The DYFI invited Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to a youth startup festival in Kerala, provoking political controversy over his article praising the state's entrepreneurial growth under the Left government. Although Tharoor declined due to prior commitments, the invitation highlighted tensions within the Congress Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:49 IST
The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has stirred political waters by inviting Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to their forthcoming youth startup festival set in Kerala's capital next month. The gesture follows Tharoor's article commending the state's entrepreneurial achievements under the Left administration.

A DYFI delegation led by national president and CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim personally met with Tharoor, extending an invitation to the event scheduled for March 1-2. Despite acknowledging the festival's potential, Tharoor cited pre-existing commitments that might prevent his attendance.

The invitation drew criticism from Youth Congress members, who dismissed it as politically motivated. Meanwhile, internal Congress discussions, including with Rahul Gandhi, aimed to defuse any lingering tensions, with party leadership labeling the article dispute a "closed chapter."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

