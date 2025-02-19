Tragic Incident at Maha Kumbh: Woman Found Murdered

A shocking incident unfolded at the Maha Kumbh mela as a 35-year-old woman, visiting Prayagraj, was found murdered. Her companion is the prime suspect, now on the run.

According to Jhunsi SHO Upendra Singh, the pair travelled from Delhi and rented a room in Azad Nagar, claiming fatigue. The suspect reportedly fled after the crime.

The woman's body was discovered in a shared bathroom by a neighbor, her throat sinisterly slit. Efforts to determine their identities continue as police analyze CCTV footage and prepare for an autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)