Tragic Incident at Maha Kumbh: Woman Found Murdered

A 35-year-old woman attending the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj was reportedly murdered by her companion. They had rented a room in Azad Nagar, where her body was found. The suspect is at large. Police are using CCTV footage for identification and have sent the body for post-mortem.

Prayagraj | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at the Maha Kumbh mela as a 35-year-old woman, visiting Prayagraj, was found murdered. Her companion is the prime suspect, now on the run.

According to Jhunsi SHO Upendra Singh, the pair travelled from Delhi and rented a room in Azad Nagar, claiming fatigue. The suspect reportedly fled after the crime.

The woman's body was discovered in a shared bathroom by a neighbor, her throat sinisterly slit. Efforts to determine their identities continue as police analyze CCTV footage and prepare for an autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

