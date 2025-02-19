Echoes of Shivaji: Youth Empowered for Nation-Building

On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a 4-km padyatra in Pune. The event, 'Jai Shivaji Jai Bharat,' called on the youth to draw from Shivaji's rich legacy and contribute significantly to the nation's development.

Over 20,000 MY Bharat Youth volunteers participated with great enthusiasm, celebrating the iconic 17th-century Maratha king. Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya revered Shivaji Maharaj's ethos of self-respect and honour, emphasizing their relevance in fostering a self-reliant and prosperous India.

Mandaviya applauded the principles laid by Shivaji Maharaj, urging today's youth to follow his visionary governance and administration. Highlighting similar commitments by PM Modi, including nominating 12 forts for UNESCO status, the Union minister championed the ongoing empowerment of the youth to propel national progress.

