Rajasthan Honors Chhatrapati Shivaji: A Salute to the Maratha Icon

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji, hailing his role in preserving Indian culture and simplifying taxes. Speaking at the National Shivjanmotsav, they highlighted Shivaji's efforts in challenging the Mughals and preventing religious conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:12 IST
Rajasthan marked the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji with solemn tributes from Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The leaders honored the Maratha ruler for his pivotal contributions to Indian society and culture.

Addressing the National Shivjanmotsav at Birla Auditorium, Governor Bagde lauded Shivaji's efforts in simplifying taxes, describing his governance as people-centric and focused on national prosperity.

Both Bagde and Sharma highlighted Shivaji's unwavering resistance against the Mughals and his role in preventing conversions, attributing the preservation of Indian culture to leaders of his caliber. The event at Raj Bhavan included a tribute ceremony where Shivaji's statue was garlanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

