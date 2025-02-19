Rajasthan Honors Chhatrapati Shivaji: A Salute to the Maratha Icon

Rajasthan marked the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji with solemn tributes from Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The leaders honored the Maratha ruler for his pivotal contributions to Indian society and culture.

Addressing the National Shivjanmotsav at Birla Auditorium, Governor Bagde lauded Shivaji's efforts in simplifying taxes, describing his governance as people-centric and focused on national prosperity.

Both Bagde and Sharma highlighted Shivaji's unwavering resistance against the Mughals and his role in preventing conversions, attributing the preservation of Indian culture to leaders of his caliber. The event at Raj Bhavan included a tribute ceremony where Shivaji's statue was garlanded.

(With inputs from agencies.)