Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: From Global Stars to Legal Battles

A summary of recent entertainment news, including Benedict Cumberbatch's emotional moments, India's court order to podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, Chinese film Nezha 2's record-breaking success, Taylor Swift's award win, and Shakira's performance update. Also covered are Ethan Hawke's casting journey, Rick Buckler's passing, and A$AP Rocky's acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:29 IST
Entertainment Highlights: From Global Stars to Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Benedict Cumberbatch, attending the Berlin Film Festival, revealed the emotional hurdles he faced while portraying a widower in 'The Thing With Feathers'.

In India, the Supreme Court has restrained podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, charged with obscenity, from hosting shows temporarily.

Chinese animated film Nezha 2 made history, surpassing Pixar's Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, raking in 12.3 billion yuan.

Taylor Swift won the global recording artist of the year award for the fifth time, with her record 'The Tortured Poets Department' topping numerous charts.

Ethan Hawke waited over a decade to star in Richard Linklater's 'Blue Moon', now competing at the Berlin Film Festival.

Shakira addressed fans about her rescheduled performance in Peru due to a brief hospitalization.

Television series 'Reacher' returns with Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a character introduced by author Lee Child in 1997.

Music mourns Rick Buckler, drummer of The Jam, who passed away at 69; his band was notable for hits like 'Going Underground'.

Rose Byrne stars in Berlinale's 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You', a film exploring motherhood's complex facets.

In legal news, rapper A$AP Rocky was acquitted of assault charges in a Hollywood case, much to the relief of his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025