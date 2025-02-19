Entertainment Highlights: From Global Stars to Legal Battles

Benedict Cumberbatch, attending the Berlin Film Festival, revealed the emotional hurdles he faced while portraying a widower in 'The Thing With Feathers'.

In India, the Supreme Court has restrained podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, charged with obscenity, from hosting shows temporarily.

Chinese animated film Nezha 2 made history, surpassing Pixar's Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, raking in 12.3 billion yuan.

Taylor Swift won the global recording artist of the year award for the fifth time, with her record 'The Tortured Poets Department' topping numerous charts.

Ethan Hawke waited over a decade to star in Richard Linklater's 'Blue Moon', now competing at the Berlin Film Festival.

Shakira addressed fans about her rescheduled performance in Peru due to a brief hospitalization.

Television series 'Reacher' returns with Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a character introduced by author Lee Child in 1997.

Music mourns Rick Buckler, drummer of The Jam, who passed away at 69; his band was notable for hits like 'Going Underground'.

Rose Byrne stars in Berlinale's 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You', a film exploring motherhood's complex facets.

In legal news, rapper A$AP Rocky was acquitted of assault charges in a Hollywood case, much to the relief of his supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)