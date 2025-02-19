Swara Bhasker Criticizes Society's Selective Outrage

Swara Bhasker took to social media to express her frustration with what she perceives as a 'brain and soul-dead society', one that she argues is more perturbed by a fictional depiction of historical torture than by recent tragic stampede incidents in India.

Bhasker's comments referenced the historical drama 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal, which depicted events from 500 years ago rather than addressing more immediate issues like the tragic crowds at the Maha Kumbh or New Delhi Railway station.

Despite facing significant trolling, a segment of social media users echoed her sentiment, questioning society's preference for debating historical fiction over confronting current and pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)