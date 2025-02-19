Swara Bhasker Criticizes Society's Selective Outrage
Swara Bhasker criticized society for its selective outrage, highlighting a fictional film's scene rather than fatal stampede incidents in India. The film 'Chhaava' sparked debate about historical portrayal versus current realities. Despite facing backlash, some supported Bhasker for encouraging societal introspection over misplaced priorities.
Swara Bhasker took to social media to express her frustration with what she perceives as a 'brain and soul-dead society', one that she argues is more perturbed by a fictional depiction of historical torture than by recent tragic stampede incidents in India.
Bhasker's comments referenced the historical drama 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal, which depicted events from 500 years ago rather than addressing more immediate issues like the tragic crowds at the Maha Kumbh or New Delhi Railway station.
Despite facing significant trolling, a segment of social media users echoed her sentiment, questioning society's preference for debating historical fiction over confronting current and pressing issues.
