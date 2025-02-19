Left Menu

Swara Bhasker Criticizes Society's Selective Outrage

Swara Bhasker criticized society for its selective outrage, highlighting a fictional film's scene rather than fatal stampede incidents in India. The film 'Chhaava' sparked debate about historical portrayal versus current realities. Despite facing backlash, some supported Bhasker for encouraging societal introspection over misplaced priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:28 IST
Swara Bhasker Criticizes Society's Selective Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swara Bhasker took to social media to express her frustration with what she perceives as a 'brain and soul-dead society', one that she argues is more perturbed by a fictional depiction of historical torture than by recent tragic stampede incidents in India.

Bhasker's comments referenced the historical drama 'Chhaava', starring Vicky Kaushal, which depicted events from 500 years ago rather than addressing more immediate issues like the tragic crowds at the Maha Kumbh or New Delhi Railway station.

Despite facing significant trolling, a segment of social media users echoed her sentiment, questioning society's preference for debating historical fiction over confronting current and pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025