Left Menu

Pakistani Army Supports Hindu Struggle: A Story of Unity

Sant Ram Nath Mishra, chief priest of Pakistan's largest Hanuman temple, revealed that the Pakistani Army has consistently supported Hindus against extremist groups. He detailed the restoration of the Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir in Karachi, aided by a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, emphasizing the need for continued government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:43 IST
Pakistani Army Supports Hindu Struggle: A Story of Unity
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistani Army has always stood by Hindus in their resistance against extremist factions, said Sant Ram Nath Mishra, chief priest of Pakistan's largest Hanuman temple, during his recent remarks in Ayodhya.

Mishra recounted the historical challenges faced by the Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir in Karachi, initially a sprawling establishment covering 25,000 square feet at India's partition. Over time, much of this land was encroached upon.

Mishra highlighted a pivotal 2018 Supreme Court decision, which, with support from the Pakistani Army, facilitated the temple's land restoration. He urged the Pakistani government to assist in transforming the site into a major tourist destination, potentially bolstering the nation's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025