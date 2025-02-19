Pakistani Army Supports Hindu Struggle: A Story of Unity

The Pakistani Army has always stood by Hindus in their resistance against extremist factions, said Sant Ram Nath Mishra, chief priest of Pakistan's largest Hanuman temple, during his recent remarks in Ayodhya.

Mishra recounted the historical challenges faced by the Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir in Karachi, initially a sprawling establishment covering 25,000 square feet at India's partition. Over time, much of this land was encroached upon.

Mishra highlighted a pivotal 2018 Supreme Court decision, which, with support from the Pakistani Army, facilitated the temple's land restoration. He urged the Pakistani government to assist in transforming the site into a major tourist destination, potentially bolstering the nation's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)