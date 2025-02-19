Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Battle: A Nation's Prayers and Pilgrimages

Pope Francis, hospitalized with pneumonia and a bronchial infection, received a visit from Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who reassured the public about his stable condition. Pilgrims continue to offer prayers at St. Peter's Square despite the cancellation of his weekly audience. The Vatican reports cautious optimism regarding his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:35 IST
Pope Francis' Health Battle: A Nation's Prayers and Pilgrimages
Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis, suffering from a dual pneumonia and asthmatic bronchitis, has found support from Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who visited him at Rome's Gemelli hospital. Meloni described the 88-year-old pontiff as 'alert and responsive' despite his serious health issues.

The Vatican's statement on the pope's health was cautiously optimistic, noting that Francis, though diagnosed with a complex respiratory infection, is maintaining his routine as much as possible within the confines of his hospital room. His ability to stay out of bed and engage in daily activities reflects his resilience amid adversity.

As Francis battles his condition, the Vatican's faithful continue their pilgrimages and prayers. While his weekly general audience was cancelled due to his hospitalization, many chose to visit St. Peter's Square to offer their support and prayers, welcoming the chance for spiritual reflection and connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025