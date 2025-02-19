Pope Francis' Health Battle: A Nation's Prayers and Pilgrimages

Pope Francis, suffering from a dual pneumonia and asthmatic bronchitis, has found support from Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who visited him at Rome's Gemelli hospital. Meloni described the 88-year-old pontiff as 'alert and responsive' despite his serious health issues.

The Vatican's statement on the pope's health was cautiously optimistic, noting that Francis, though diagnosed with a complex respiratory infection, is maintaining his routine as much as possible within the confines of his hospital room. His ability to stay out of bed and engage in daily activities reflects his resilience amid adversity.

As Francis battles his condition, the Vatican's faithful continue their pilgrimages and prayers. While his weekly general audience was cancelled due to his hospitalization, many chose to visit St. Peter's Square to offer their support and prayers, welcoming the chance for spiritual reflection and connection.

