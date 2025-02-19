Left Menu

India's Tourism Sector on the Cusp of Transformation: SATTE 2025 Insights

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat discusses India's tourism growth at SATTE 2025, highlighting infrastructure advancements and the potential of MICE tourism. The three-day event features over 2,000 exhibitors, with a focus on fostering global collaboration for mutual growth and exploring India’s growing role as a key tourism market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:12 IST
India's Tourism Sector on the Cusp of Transformation: SATTE 2025 Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 32nd edition of South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in Dwarka's Yashobhoomi complex, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted India's burgeoning infrastructure and the emerging prospects it presents for the tourism sector. He pinpointed MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism as a focal area for development, noting its potential significance.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracted over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and 28 state tourism boards. Shekhawat underlined the pivotal role that travel and tourism play in opening new opportunities, emphasizing the importance of viewing tourism from fresh perspectives to enhance business cooperation in the region.

With plans for railway, aviation, and hotel expansions, Shekhawat underscored India's promising future in tourism. The event, under the theme 'Tourism 2025: Fostering Global Collaboration for Mutual Growth', gathered global leaders to chart the path forward for the industry. Notable attendees included Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and various international tourism ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025