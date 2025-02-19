India's Tourism Sector on the Cusp of Transformation: SATTE 2025 Insights

At the 32nd edition of South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in Dwarka's Yashobhoomi complex, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted India's burgeoning infrastructure and the emerging prospects it presents for the tourism sector. He pinpointed MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism as a focal area for development, noting its potential significance.

The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attracted over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and 28 state tourism boards. Shekhawat underlined the pivotal role that travel and tourism play in opening new opportunities, emphasizing the importance of viewing tourism from fresh perspectives to enhance business cooperation in the region.

With plans for railway, aviation, and hotel expansions, Shekhawat underscored India's promising future in tourism. The event, under the theme 'Tourism 2025: Fostering Global Collaboration for Mutual Growth', gathered global leaders to chart the path forward for the industry. Notable attendees included Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and various international tourism ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)