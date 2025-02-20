Left Menu

The Muse by Kirtilals: A New Era of Timeless Elegance Unveiled

Kirtilals has launched its latest jewellery collection, 'The Muse by Kirtilals,' at its Somajiguda showroom in Hyderabad. The collection celebrates the modern woman with stunning, versatile designs blending tradition with innovation. Kirtilals continues its legacy with high-quality, ethically sourced diamonds, further solidifying its industry position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:50 IST
Kirtilals, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship in fine jewellery, unveiled its latest collection, 'The Muse by Kirtilals,' at the Somajiguda showroom in Hyderabad. The launch event attracted jewellery connoisseurs and fashion enthusiasts eager to witness the brand's celebration of modern femininity and elegance.

'The Muse by Kirtilals' reflects a commitment to contemporary design infused with Kirtilals' illustrious artisanal legacy. The collection boasts meticulously crafted jewellery pieces, including statement necklaces, elegant earrings, versatile rings, and chic bracelets featuring ethically sourced diamonds set in 18K gold.

Mr. Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Kirtilals, expressed pride in the collection, emphasizing the brand's dedication to quality and innovative artistry. This launch marks another milestone in Kirtilals' 85-year journey as a trendsetter in the fine jewellery industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

