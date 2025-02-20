Left Menu

Jack O'Connell Joins Star-Studded Monsterverse Sequel Led by Grant Sputore

Actor Jack O'Connell joins the cast of the new Godzilla-King Kong film directed by Grant Sputore. The Monsterverse franchise continues with an untitled sequel featuring Kaitlyn Dever and Dan Stevens. The highly-anticipated film promises new human characters and a world-ending threat alongside the iconic Titans.

In an exciting development for monster movie aficionados, actor Jack O'Connell is set to join the cast of the much-anticipated sequel in the Godzilla-King Kong series. Esteemed director Grant Sputore, known for his work on 'I Am Mother', is taking the reins for this installment, penned by scriptwriter Dave Callaham.

Jack O'Connell will share the spotlight with Kaitlyn Dever and Dan Stevens, the latter reprising his role as veterinarian Trapper Beasley from the blockbuster hit 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire', Deadline reports. While the plot for this latest chapter remains under wraps, fans can expect a fresh cadre of human characters alongside the Titans Godzilla and Kong as they confront a cataclysmic threat.

The Monsterverse franchise, ten years running and initiated with 2014's 'Godzilla', stands as a colossal force in the cinematic world with over $2.5 billion in global box office earnings. Led by Legendary, the franchise extends beyond feature films with Netflix's animated 'Skull Island' and Apple TV+'s series 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'. With acclaimed roles in 'Starred Up' and '71', O'Connell continues to impress, upcoming projects including the supernatural horror 'Sinners' and the post-apocalyptic '28 Years Later'.

