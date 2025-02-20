Controversy Over Kasol's Hot Bath Facility: Manikaran Water Proposal Sparks Debate

A contentious proposal to transfer sacred water from Manikaran to the tourist spot Kasol has stirred local unrest in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. Locals and BJP leaders argue that utilizing the holy water for a commercial hot bath facility disrespects local deities and cultural sentiments.

Plans unveiled during a Special Area Development Authority meeting suggested diverting water through pipes to establish a nature park in Kasol, approximately five kilometers from Manikaran. However, the opposition mobilized quickly, with residents threatening protests and filing a petition with Kullu's Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh.

Congress MLA Sunder Singh Thakur has since announced an alternative strategy, recommending that hot water springs be dug in Kasol itself, preserving Manikaran's water for spiritual purposes. He noted that some oppose the area's development, and assured that sacred water should not be exploited commercially.

