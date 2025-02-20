Left Menu

A Love-Driven Surge: How inDrive Made Valentine's Day Memorable in India

Valentine's Day has become a significant occasion in India, leading to a 1.5 times increase in deliveries for inDrive. The demand for last-minute gift deliveries was particularly high in Chandigarh. inDrive's global platform, providing ride-hailing and delivery services, ensured timely delivery, redefining how people celebrate Valentine's Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:54 IST
Valentine's Day celebrations have grown in importance across India, contributing to a notable rise in business for logistics services. inDrive Delivery saw a 1.5-fold increase in delivery requests this year, highlighting the event's burgeoning significance within the country.

Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead for inDrive, noted that Valentine's Day brought a spike in demand for ride-hailing and delivery services, especially in Chandigarh. As people participated in festivities, inDrive facilitated significant mobility and logistics needs, ensuring timely gift deliveries that included flowers and hampers.

Demonstrating fast and reliable service, inDrive often accomplished package pick-up within 7 minutes. This efficiency assured packages reached their destination promptly, keeping the spirit of Valentine's Day vibrant. With its extensive platform spanning 888 cities worldwide, inDrive continues to impact urban mobility and logistics, shaping how communities celebrate love.

