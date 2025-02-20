Arunachal Pradesh Embraces Progress and Unity on Statehood Day

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated its 39th Statehood Day with a focus on development and unity. Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the significant progress made by the state but stressed the necessity of overcoming ongoing challenges.

During the celebrations, Governor Parnaik highlighted the importance of education, urging the need to reduce student dropouts and ensure educational completion. He also called for active community involvement in cleanliness and environmental efforts, proposing technological solutions for effective waste management.

Union Minister Rijiju announced the considerable Frontier Highway project, a transformative road initiative intended to stimulate growth, with caution against potential delays due to compensation issues. Both leaders emphasized collaboration, youth investment, and rigorous measures against drug-related challenges to ensure the state's continued progress.

