Mizoram's Statehood Day: Celebrating Unity and Progress

The 38th statehood day of Mizoram saw a mass gathering where residents engaged in prayers and hymns to mark the occasion. The event, held at the Lammual ground in Aizawl, drew significant attendance, including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, ministers, and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the need for collaboration across political and social lines to foster development in Mizoram, reinforcing the importance of unity. Governor Gen (retired) Vijay Kumar Singh highlighted Mizoram's achievements since the pivotal 1986 Peace Accord, calling the day a symbol of dialogue and democracy's success. National leaders like President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi joined in with warm greetings.

Notable strides in education, healthcare, and infrastructure were underscored alongside Mizoram's cultural heritage. President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi lauded the state's people and traditions, expressing hopes for continued progress. Other leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, echoed these sentiments, commemorating Mizoram's journey from a Union territory to a resilient state.

