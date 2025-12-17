Inside the Trump Administration: Susie Wiles Speaks Out

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has unveiled a series of internal tensions within the Trump administration, revealing insights into immigration policies and government strategy. In exclusive interviews published by Vanity Fair, Wiles criticized figures like Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi while defending her allegiance to President Trump.

Wiles commented on Elon Musk's controversial restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the administration's handling of the January 6 Capitol riot. She highlighted the need for more detailed scrutiny in deportations to prevent wrongful actions against immigrants residing illegally in the U.S., but admitted her advice was often overlooked.

Amid criticism, Wiles defended her authoritative style, shaped by personal experiences, and accused media reports of misrepresenting her and the administration's actions. Despite internal disputes, she emphasized her commitment to advancing Trump's political agenda and maintaining loyalty within the team.

