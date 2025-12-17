Left Menu

Inside the Trump Administration: Susie Wiles Speaks Out

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles reveals internal tensions within the Trump administration, discussing issues like immigration enforcement, Elon Musk's dismantling of USAID, and ongoing partisan battles. Wiles defends her loyalty and role, while addressing Trump's tendencies, and controversies surrounding figures like JD Vance and Pam Bondi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:53 IST
Inside the Trump Administration: Susie Wiles Speaks Out

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has unveiled a series of internal tensions within the Trump administration, revealing insights into immigration policies and government strategy. In exclusive interviews published by Vanity Fair, Wiles criticized figures like Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Pam Bondi while defending her allegiance to President Trump.

Wiles commented on Elon Musk's controversial restructuring of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the administration's handling of the January 6 Capitol riot. She highlighted the need for more detailed scrutiny in deportations to prevent wrongful actions against immigrants residing illegally in the U.S., but admitted her advice was often overlooked.

Amid criticism, Wiles defended her authoritative style, shaped by personal experiences, and accused media reports of misrepresenting her and the administration's actions. Despite internal disputes, she emphasized her commitment to advancing Trump's political agenda and maintaining loyalty within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025