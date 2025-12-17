Left Menu

Slovakia Protests Erupt Against Judicial Changes

Mass protests unfolded throughout Slovakia against government-led judicial restructuring, spurring fears over erosion of the rule of law. Prime Minister Robert Fico’s policies, including altering whistleblower protections and EU law sovereignty, face heavy criticism from opposition and citizens rallying for judicial integrity.

17-12-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Massive protests took place across Slovakia on Tuesday, as thousands voiced their opposition to sweeping changes in the country's judicial system, reported Slovak media. The demonstrators, gathered in central Bratislava and eight other cities, echoed the sentiments of opposition leaders criticizing perceived threats to legal integrity in this European Union member state.

Progressive Slovakia, the country's largest opposition party, spearheaded the protests following legislative amendments driven by Prime Minister Robert Fico's government. The controversial changes involve dismantling the whistleblower protection agency and modifying how the state handles crown witnesses. 'They took a chainsaw to the rule of law,' stated Michal Simecka, head of Progressive Slovakia, addressing the masses in Bratislava via live-streamed footage.

Participants wielded Slovak and EU flags accompanied by slogans opposing the Fico administration, highlighting perceived links between the government and organized crime. Fico's administration, defending its actions, argued that previous systems were plagued by political misuse. This latest unrest, amongst the largest since February's demonstrations against the government's foreign policy direction, emphasizes growing public disquiet over national policies noted to verge away from the EU and further align closer to Russia.

