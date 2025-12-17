Haryana's AgriStack: A New Era for Farmers

Haryana has initiated a groundbreaking move to register 1.38 crore farmers under its Farmer Registry using an OTP-based Aadhaar authentication process.

Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra, has instructed local officials to organize village-level campaigns to expedite this important task.

This initiative is designed to ensure maximum farmer participation, transparency, and efficiency by February 2026, with the aim of improving agricultural benefit delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)