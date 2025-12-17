Left Menu

Haryana's AgriStack: A New Era for Farmers

Haryana is launching a transformative initiative to register 1.38 crore farmers under the AgriStack system through Aadhaar OTP-based verification. The campaign aims for completion by February 2026, ensuring transparency, accurate data collection, and improved benefit delivery to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:50 IST
Haryana's AgriStack: A New Era for Farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana has initiated a groundbreaking move to register 1.38 crore farmers under its Farmer Registry using an OTP-based Aadhaar authentication process.

Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra, has instructed local officials to organize village-level campaigns to expedite this important task.

This initiative is designed to ensure maximum farmer participation, transparency, and efficiency by February 2026, with the aim of improving agricultural benefit delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025