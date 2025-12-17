Haryana's AgriStack: A New Era for Farmers
Haryana is launching a transformative initiative to register 1.38 crore farmers under the AgriStack system through Aadhaar OTP-based verification. The campaign aims for completion by February 2026, ensuring transparency, accurate data collection, and improved benefit delivery to farmers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana has initiated a groundbreaking move to register 1.38 crore farmers under its Farmer Registry using an OTP-based Aadhaar authentication process.
Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra, has instructed local officials to organize village-level campaigns to expedite this important task.
This initiative is designed to ensure maximum farmer participation, transparency, and efficiency by February 2026, with the aim of improving agricultural benefit delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating the Verification Maze: TNMC's Role in FMG Registration
Uttar Pradesh Leads Nation in Waqf Properties Digital Registration
Uttar Pradesh Leads in Digital Registration of Waqf Properties
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention
Maharashtra Opens Offline Registration for Farmers Missing E-Crop Survey