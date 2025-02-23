Left Menu

Empowering Women's Voices: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will hand over his social media platforms to women achievers from diverse sectors to celebrate International Women's Day. The move aims to highlight their contributions and inspire others. In his address, Modi also touched on issues like obesity and AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:44 IST
Empowering Women's Voices: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In an initiative to celebrate the vibrant spirit of women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his decision to hand over his social media accounts to accomplished women across various fields to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

Modi, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, emphasized the growing involvement of women in numerous sectors and applauded their contributions. This gesture follows a similar initiative on March 8, 2020, where Modi empowered seven leading women on his social platforms.

The Prime Minister also addressed pressing issues such as rising obesity rates and India's advancements in AI. Highlighting the country's space achievements, Modi commended the increasing participation of women in India's space science endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025