Empowering Women's Voices: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will hand over his social media platforms to women achievers from diverse sectors to celebrate International Women's Day. The move aims to highlight their contributions and inspire others. In his address, Modi also touched on issues like obesity and AI advancements.
- Country:
- India
In an initiative to celebrate the vibrant spirit of women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his decision to hand over his social media accounts to accomplished women across various fields to mark International Women's Day on March 8.
Modi, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, emphasized the growing involvement of women in numerous sectors and applauded their contributions. This gesture follows a similar initiative on March 8, 2020, where Modi empowered seven leading women on his social platforms.
The Prime Minister also addressed pressing issues such as rising obesity rates and India's advancements in AI. Highlighting the country's space achievements, Modi commended the increasing participation of women in India's space science endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
