Diplomatic Delegation Flies to Assam to Boost Tourism and Investment

A delegation of over 60 international heads of missions, led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, visits Assam to help boost tourism and investment. The trip includes visits to Kaziranga National Park and witnessing a Jhumur dance performance. The initiative aims to revoke negative travel advisories and showcase Assam's peaceful environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:41 IST
Diplomatic Delegation Flies to Assam to Boost Tourism and Investment
A high-profile delegation led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to explore Assam with over 60 international ambassadors. Their visit, intended to promote tourism and investment, will include stops at the renowned Kaziranga National Park and a captivating Jhumur dance performance by 8,500 artists.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed hopes that showcasing Assam's peaceful environment will persuade countries to lift negative travel advisories. Recently, Australia eased its stance, except for regions under the Armed Forces Act, signaling positive changes for the state's tourism sector.

The 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' is a key part of this diplomatic journey. It underscores the state's ambition to enhance tourist inflow and attract investors. Lavish preparations are underway in Jorhat and Kaziranga to welcome the distinguished guests.

