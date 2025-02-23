Diplomatic Delegation Flies to Assam to Boost Tourism and Investment

A high-profile delegation led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to explore Assam with over 60 international ambassadors. Their visit, intended to promote tourism and investment, will include stops at the renowned Kaziranga National Park and a captivating Jhumur dance performance by 8,500 artists.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed hopes that showcasing Assam's peaceful environment will persuade countries to lift negative travel advisories. Recently, Australia eased its stance, except for regions under the Armed Forces Act, signaling positive changes for the state's tourism sector.

The 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' is a key part of this diplomatic journey. It underscores the state's ambition to enhance tourist inflow and attract investors. Lavish preparations are underway in Jorhat and Kaziranga to welcome the distinguished guests.

