Justice Oka Champions Trial Practice at Prestigious Moot Court

Justice A S Oka emphasized the importance of trial practice for law students during the K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition. Praising women in law, he spoke on legal education's role in shaping the judiciary. Sastra University won the competition themed around AI in policing.
Supreme Court judge Justice A S Oka underscored the significance of trial practice for aspiring lawyers, calling it indispensable for their career. His remarks came during the conclusion of the prestigious K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, hosted by the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.
The event, marking its 21st anniversary, focused on the vital theme of artificial intelligence in policing. Sastra University, Thanjavur, emerged victorious, while the first runner-up was Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.
Justice Oka, serving as the chief guest, commended the participation of women in the judiciary and the role of affordable legal education in fostering justice. The competition saw entries from 127 institutions worldwide, with 72 teams making the final cut.
