Digital Anubhuti Kendra: A Modern Tech Experience of Maha Kumbh
The Digital Anubhuti Kendra in Sector 4, Uttar Pradesh, offers an advanced technological experience of the Maha Kumbh. It combines AI, VR, and holographic tech to showcase ancient Sanatan stories. Since its inauguration, it has attracted over 3.5 lakh visitors, including prominent figures, generating Rs 1.75 crore revenue.
In a fusion of tradition and modernity, Uttar Pradesh's Digital Anubhuti Kendra has drawn more than 3.5 lakh people since its opening, showcasing the Maha Kumbh through cutting-edge technology.
With AI, virtual reality, and holographic displays, visitors are immersed in Sanatan culture's rich mythological stories, bridging generations and attracting international tourists.
This state-of-the-art center, endorsed by both Indian and Bhutanese dignitaries, has generated significant interest and revenue, reflecting the successful melding of ancient beliefs with modern technological advancements.
