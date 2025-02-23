Digital Anubhuti Kendra: A Modern Tech Experience of Maha Kumbh

In a fusion of tradition and modernity, Uttar Pradesh's Digital Anubhuti Kendra has drawn more than 3.5 lakh people since its opening, showcasing the Maha Kumbh through cutting-edge technology.

With AI, virtual reality, and holographic displays, visitors are immersed in Sanatan culture's rich mythological stories, bridging generations and attracting international tourists.

This state-of-the-art center, endorsed by both Indian and Bhutanese dignitaries, has generated significant interest and revenue, reflecting the successful melding of ancient beliefs with modern technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)