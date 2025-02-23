Comic Con India Debuts in Kolkata: A Cultural Extravaganza
Comic Con India made its debut in Kolkata, drawing thousands to celebrate international and Indian comic creators. The event featured numerous stalls offering merchandise, books, and graphic novels. Notable attendees included comic artists and creators like Bill Golliher. The event highlighted the city's vibrant comic-loving community across generations.
- Country:
- India
Comic Con India made a grand debut in Kolkata, attracting thousands of comic enthusiasts from across the region to participate in a celebration of both international and Indian talent. The event, held over two days, featured a vibrant array of stalls selling merchandise, books, and graphic novels.
Among the notable stalls were Alpha Comics, Starmark Publishers, and Amar Chitra Katha. The event offered fans a chance to compete in a comic character costume competition and included exclusive merchandise such as a Marvel-themed superfan box.
Prominent figures like Bill Golliher of Archie Comics praised the enthusiasm of local fans. Despite digital entertainment's rise, the event underscored the enduring appeal of comics in a city known for its rich artistic and literary heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)