Comic Con India Debuts in Kolkata: A Cultural Extravaganza

Comic Con India made a grand debut in Kolkata, attracting thousands of comic enthusiasts from across the region to participate in a celebration of both international and Indian talent. The event, held over two days, featured a vibrant array of stalls selling merchandise, books, and graphic novels.

Among the notable stalls were Alpha Comics, Starmark Publishers, and Amar Chitra Katha. The event offered fans a chance to compete in a comic character costume competition and included exclusive merchandise such as a Marvel-themed superfan box.

Prominent figures like Bill Golliher of Archie Comics praised the enthusiasm of local fans. Despite digital entertainment's rise, the event underscored the enduring appeal of comics in a city known for its rich artistic and literary heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)