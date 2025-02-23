Millions Flock to Pashupatinath for Sacred Mahashivratri Celebration

A swarm of devotees from both Nepal and India are set to converge at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu for the revered Mahashivratri festival on Wednesday.

Organizers anticipate about 4,000 sadhus and tens of thousands of Hindu pilgrims to gather at the 5th-century shrine, set by the picturesque Bagmati River.

In preparation, a substantial force of 10,000 security personnel and 5,000 volunteers will ensure the smooth management of the event, according to temple spokesperson Rewati Adhikari.

The Pashupatinath Temple gates will swing open at 2:15 am, offering devotees a chance to pay homage at the Shiva Linga from all four entrances.

In a move to preserve the sanctity of the occasion, Kathmandu's District Administration has issued a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol, meat, and fish within temple precincts from Monday to Thursday. Violators will face penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)