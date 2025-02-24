Pope Francis' Critical Health Update: Battling Pneumonia with Resilience

Pope Francis remains in a critical state as he battles pneumonia and a challenging lung infection, the Vatican disclosed on Sunday. Despite early signs of kidney failure from blood tests, officials confirmed he is alert and well-oriented, having attended Mass.

An update from the Vatican revealed no further respiratory crises since Saturday night, though the pontiff continues to receive high flows of supplemental oxygen. Doctors are managing initial indicators of mild kidney failure, asserting the condition is under control.

While the stabilizing of a decreased platelet count offers a slight reprieve, the complex clinical situation requires caution. Doctors stress that the awaited outcomes of ongoing drug therapies will dictate the prognosis, which remains reserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)