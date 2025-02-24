Odisha's Cultural Bridge: Chief Minister Majhi's Vision for Ayodhya Bhawan

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has announced plans to establish an Odisha Bhawan in Ayodhya to serve the large number of Odia pilgrims visiting for Lord Ram Lala's blessings. During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, he expressed the need for such a facility, promising to discuss land acquisition with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Majhi, accompanied by his wife, an Odisha minister, and an MLA, also visited the Dhamek Stupa in Sarnath. He was moved by how diligently heritage is preserved at sites where Lord Buddha first preached, emphasizing the values of peace and wisdom, and expressing gratitude to those maintaining these historic places.

His itinerary included a visit to Varanasi's Kashi-Viswanath Temple and participation in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Majhi highlighted the event as a celebration of cultural unity, bridging North and South India, reflecting shared traditions while upholding values of love, respect, and spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)