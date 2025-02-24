Left Menu

The Melodious Legacy of Roberta Flack: A Silky-Voiced Icon Remembered

Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning artist known for hits like 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'Killing Me Softly with His Song,' has passed away at 88. Flack, a pioneer in blending jazz, soul, and R&B, left an indelible mark on music. Her legacy includes multiple awards and groundbreaking contributions to popular music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:36 IST
Roberta Flack, the celebrated Grammy-winning singer renowned for her iconic hits such as 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'Killing Me Softly with His Song,' died at the age of 88, according to her publicist. Known for her unique blend of jazz, soul, pop, and R&B, Flack broke records and defied musical boundaries throughout her illustrious career.

A classically trained pianist, Flack struggled with ALS in her later years, a disease that robbed her of her ability to sing. Despite this, her music left an indelible impact, earning her multiple Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. Her pioneering spirit and evocative voice have inspired countless artists and musical collaborations over the decades.

From her origins in Black Mountain, North Carolina, to her performances on global stages, Flack's journey was marked by her dedication to music education and social causes. She founded the Roberta Flack School of Music and the Roberta Flack Foundation, further cementing her role as not only a music icon but a beloved educator and philanthropist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

