Kuki Voices Silenced: Alleged Censorship at Delhi University Lit Fest

The Kuki Students' Organisation has accused Delhi University of censorship after Kuki spokesperson Seilen Haokip was removed from a literature festival panel. The group claims this act silences minority voices and constitutes a political move. The exclusion has sparked outrage, with demands for accountability and academic freedom.

Updated: 24-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:27 IST
Kuki Voices Silenced: Alleged Censorship at Delhi University Lit Fest
  • Country:
  • India

The Kuki Students' Organisation has accused Delhi University of discriminatory practices following the exclusion of spokesperson Seilen Haokip from a panel at the university's literature festival.

Critics argue that this exclusion represents a politically motivated attempt to silence minority voices, undermining academic freedom and democratic values. The panel, initially featuring Haokip, faced controversy as certain groups lobbed fabricated allegations against him, leading to his removal.

The KSOD has called for accountability, highlighting how actions like these erase the Kuki community's historical contributions and struggles. The incident has sparked outrage among students, activists, and intellectuals demanding transparency and inclusive discourse at academic events.

