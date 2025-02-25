James Gunn Upholds Quality Over Speed at DC Studios

James Gunn, CEO of DC Studios, has reiterated his commitment to prioritizing quality over speed in the filmmaking process, emphasizing that he would rather "quit" than compromise on creative standards. Alongside co-CEO Peter Safran, Gunn addressed rising concerns that the studio could transform into a mere "movie machine," focusing instead on authentic storytelling.

Gunn, known for his work on the upcoming Superman film, told Deadline emphatically, "I'd quit. I'm serious! I'm not going to do this unless I think we're doing good stuff that's cool, that works." He clarified that his intention is not to leave DC but to uphold high-quality filmmaking standards.

Peter Safran supported Gunn's approach, highlighting their methodical output strategy and the absence of pressure from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. "We're not aiming to produce an overwhelming number of films and series annually. Instead, we're committed to delivering compelling stories, with no added pressure from higher authorities," Safran remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)