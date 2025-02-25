Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Secure and Clean Maha Shivratri Celebrations

In anticipation of the Maha Shivratri celebrations, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated comprehensive security and cleanliness plans at temples statewide.

During a meeting at the Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and ensuring the safety of devotees.

Officials were also instructed to focus on traffic management and deploy adequate police personnel, with special measures for women's security and regulation of festival shops.

