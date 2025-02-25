Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Secure and Clean Maha Shivratri Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to implement thorough security and cleanliness measures at temples for Maha Shivratri. Emphasis is placed on crowd management and traffic control, with special security for women and regulation of temporary festival shops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Secure and Clean Maha Shivratri Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Maha Shivratri celebrations, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated comprehensive security and cleanliness plans at temples statewide.

During a meeting at the Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and ensuring the safety of devotees.

Officials were also instructed to focus on traffic management and deploy adequate police personnel, with special measures for women's security and regulation of festival shops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025