Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Secure and Clean Maha Shivratri Celebrations
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to implement thorough security and cleanliness measures at temples for Maha Shivratri. Emphasis is placed on crowd management and traffic control, with special security for women and regulation of temporary festival shops.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:13 IST
In anticipation of the Maha Shivratri celebrations, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated comprehensive security and cleanliness plans at temples statewide.
During a meeting at the Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and ensuring the safety of devotees.
Officials were also instructed to focus on traffic management and deploy adequate police personnel, with special measures for women's security and regulation of festival shops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
