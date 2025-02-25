SARAS Aajeevika Mela: Showcasing the Diverse Arts and Crafts of Rural India
The SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2025, inaugurated by Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is showcasing products from self-help groups across India. The fair promotes rural arts, crafts, and food items, aiming to expand the export potential of SHGs and empower women to become 'lakhpatis'.
Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated the SARAS Aajeevika Mela at Noida Haat. The event features self-help groups (SHGs) from 30 states and Union Territories, showcasing their products.
Chouhan highlighted SARAS's role in empowering women in SHGs, turning them into 'lakhpatis'. The fair, held from February 21 to March 10, 2025, focuses on promoting rural arts and crafts and developing export potential.
The Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has organized the event centered on 'Tradition, Art and Culture'. Products include handloom, handicrafts, and natural foods, with over 450 SHG members participating.
