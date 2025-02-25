Left Menu

SARAS Aajeevika Mela: Showcasing the Diverse Arts and Crafts of Rural India

The SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2025, inaugurated by Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is showcasing products from self-help groups across India. The fair promotes rural arts, crafts, and food items, aiming to expand the export potential of SHGs and empower women to become 'lakhpatis'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:18 IST
SARAS Aajeevika Mela: Showcasing the Diverse Arts and Crafts of Rural India
  • Country:
  • India

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated the SARAS Aajeevika Mela at Noida Haat. The event features self-help groups (SHGs) from 30 states and Union Territories, showcasing their products.

Chouhan highlighted SARAS's role in empowering women in SHGs, turning them into 'lakhpatis'. The fair, held from February 21 to March 10, 2025, focuses on promoting rural arts and crafts and developing export potential.

The Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has organized the event centered on 'Tradition, Art and Culture'. Products include handloom, handicrafts, and natural foods, with over 450 SHG members participating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025