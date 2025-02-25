SARAS Aajeevika Mela: Showcasing the Diverse Arts and Crafts of Rural India

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated the SARAS Aajeevika Mela at Noida Haat. The event features self-help groups (SHGs) from 30 states and Union Territories, showcasing their products.

Chouhan highlighted SARAS's role in empowering women in SHGs, turning them into 'lakhpatis'. The fair, held from February 21 to March 10, 2025, focuses on promoting rural arts and crafts and developing export potential.

The Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has organized the event centered on 'Tradition, Art and Culture'. Products include handloom, handicrafts, and natural foods, with over 450 SHG members participating.

(With inputs from agencies.)