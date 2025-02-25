Left Menu

Social Media Influencers Summoned in 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija over the 'India's Got Latent' controversy. Police investigations focus on podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on Samay Raina's show. Other influencers, including Ashish Chanchlani and Rakhi Sawant, have been summoned. Assam police are also probing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cyber authorities on Tuesday recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija in connection with the ongoing 'India's Got Latent' controversy. The investigation, conducted by Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai police, is centered around controversial remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's YouTube show.

The show triggered a police probe following Allahbadia's crude comments about parents and sex, sparking public outrage. Makhija was questioned as one of the individuals named in the obscenity case. She had previously appeared before Mumbai police for the same charge, as she allegedly made objectionable comments during the show.

Other YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, have also recorded their statements at the cyber headquarters in Navi Mumbai. They were summoned earlier, while actor Rakhi Sawant, who also featured on the show, is set to appear on February 27. Meanwhile, the Assam police are conducting a parallel investigation against Allahbadia and others involved in the obscenity case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

