Social Media Influencers Summoned in 'India's Got Latent' Controversy

Maharashtra Cyber authorities on Tuesday recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija in connection with the ongoing 'India's Got Latent' controversy. The investigation, conducted by Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai police, is centered around controversial remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's YouTube show.

The show triggered a police probe following Allahbadia's crude comments about parents and sex, sparking public outrage. Makhija was questioned as one of the individuals named in the obscenity case. She had previously appeared before Mumbai police for the same charge, as she allegedly made objectionable comments during the show.

Other YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, have also recorded their statements at the cyber headquarters in Navi Mumbai. They were summoned earlier, while actor Rakhi Sawant, who also featured on the show, is set to appear on February 27. Meanwhile, the Assam police are conducting a parallel investigation against Allahbadia and others involved in the obscenity case.

