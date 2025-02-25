Left Menu

Ozzy Osbourne: A Rock Legend's Resilient Fight

A new documentary, 'Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now,' set to premiere on Paramount+, offers an intimate look at the rock icon. Highlighting his struggles with health issues and his unwavering connection to music, the film promises to inspire audiences by showcasing Osbourne's incredible resilience.

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne is the subject of a new documentary, 'Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now,' scheduled to hit Paramount+ later this year. The film promises an in-depth exploration of the musician's life beyond the stage, focusing on his struggles following a significant fall in 2019 and his subsequent Parkinson's diagnosis.

Described as an honest and warm portrayal, the documentary reveals how Osbourne's world came to a standstill six years ago, compelling him to confront his own mortality. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film delves into Osbourne's battle with health issues, emphasizing the profound role music plays in his life. "Without music, I might have gone nuts," Osbourne confessed, highlighting the importance of his craft during tumultuous times.

Directed by BAFTA award-winning Tania Alexander, the documentary began filming in early 2022, coinciding with recording sessions for Osbourne's thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9. Featuring insights from wife Sharon Osbourne, children, and prominent artists such as Tony Iommi, Duff McKagan, and Robert Trujillo, the film offers a comprehensive look at Osbourne's enduring influence in rock music.

