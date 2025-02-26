Mass Resignation Shakes Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Department

In a dramatic turn of events, more than 20 civil service employees have resigned from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, denouncing their task of dismantling essential public services. Citing loyalty to the American people and their constitutional oath, the departing employees highlighted their inability to honor these commitments any longer.

The joint resignation letter emphasized the political and ideological motivations of those enlisted by Musk, questioning their technical skills and experience. As President Donald Trump's administration attempts to reduce the size of the federal government, this mass departure poses a temporary setback amid ongoing legal battles aimed at halting these efforts.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the mass resignation, reaffirming President Trump's determination to reform government services. Despite the challenges, Musk's controversial government overhaul continues, demonstrating a persistent clash between innovation and established institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)