Left Menu

Mass Resignation Shakes Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Department

Over 20 civil service employees resigned from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, citing concerns about dismantling public services. The resignation highlights opposition to Musk's efforts under President Trump to reduce the federal government workforce. Despite these setbacks, the administration remains committed to their controversial strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:54 IST
Mass Resignation Shakes Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic turn of events, more than 20 civil service employees have resigned from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, denouncing their task of dismantling essential public services. Citing loyalty to the American people and their constitutional oath, the departing employees highlighted their inability to honor these commitments any longer.

The joint resignation letter emphasized the political and ideological motivations of those enlisted by Musk, questioning their technical skills and experience. As President Donald Trump's administration attempts to reduce the size of the federal government, this mass departure poses a temporary setback amid ongoing legal battles aimed at halting these efforts.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the mass resignation, reaffirming President Trump's determination to reform government services. Despite the challenges, Musk's controversial government overhaul continues, demonstrating a persistent clash between innovation and established institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025