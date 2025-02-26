Mass Resignation Shakes Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Department
Over 20 civil service employees resigned from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, citing concerns about dismantling public services. The resignation highlights opposition to Musk's efforts under President Trump to reduce the federal government workforce. Despite these setbacks, the administration remains committed to their controversial strategy.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic turn of events, more than 20 civil service employees have resigned from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, denouncing their task of dismantling essential public services. Citing loyalty to the American people and their constitutional oath, the departing employees highlighted their inability to honor these commitments any longer.
The joint resignation letter emphasized the political and ideological motivations of those enlisted by Musk, questioning their technical skills and experience. As President Donald Trump's administration attempts to reduce the size of the federal government, this mass departure poses a temporary setback amid ongoing legal battles aimed at halting these efforts.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the mass resignation, reaffirming President Trump's determination to reform government services. Despite the challenges, Musk's controversial government overhaul continues, demonstrating a persistent clash between innovation and established institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
USAID's Crisis: Oversight at Stake in Wake of Trump Administration Cuts
JD Vance tells Paris AI summit the Trump administration will keep 'ideological bias' out of AI, rails against regulation, reports AP.
More than two-dozen US religious groups sue Trump administration to protect houses of worship from immigration arrests, reports AP.
Legal Showdown: USAID Contractors Battle Trump Administration
CFPB Crisis: Resignations and Controversy Under Trump Administration