Historic Closure: Maha Kumbh 2025 Draws Millions for Final Holy Dip

Amid reverberating chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', thousands of devotees from across India converged at the Triveni Sangam for the final ethereal dip at the grand Maha Kumbh, as it reached its conclusion on Mahashivratri.

The Maha Kumbh, known for its impressive turnout, unfolded with its share of rituals and traditions since January 13. Notably, the event saw the confluence of over 64 crore pilgrims, a testament to its global spiritual significance.

Marking the occasion, authorities meticulously managed the massive crowd with security checks, while keeping the Mela area a vehicle-free zone. The day also witnessed insightful reflections from participants, highlighting the deep spiritual essence embedded in this mega-religious festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)