A Spiritual Sojourn: Yogi Adityanath's Maha Shivratri Journey

On Maha Shivratri, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Lord Shiva by performing rituals across Gorakhpur's Shiva temples. As Gorakshpeethadhishwar, he conducted 'Rudrabhishek' and other ceremonies, praying for national prosperity. The visit aimed to ensure proper temple facilities, interacting with devotees, and promoting temple beautification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:38 IST
On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated his day to venerating Lord Shiva through a series of rituals across Gorakhpur's revered Shiva temples.

Under his role as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, Adityanath commenced the rituals at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he performed the 'Rudrabhishek', using cow's milk as part of the sacred proceedings. Following the offerings, he sought blessings for the prosperity and health of the nation.

The chief minister's spiritual journey extended to four major Shiva temples throughout Gorakhpur, where he ensured security and amenities for devotees. At each site, he interacted with worshippers, planted Harishankari trees to promote environmental efforts, and reviewed a temple beautification project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

