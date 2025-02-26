A Spiritual Sojourn: Yogi Adityanath's Maha Shivratri Journey

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated his day to venerating Lord Shiva through a series of rituals across Gorakhpur's revered Shiva temples.

Under his role as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, Adityanath commenced the rituals at the Gorakhnath Temple, where he performed the 'Rudrabhishek', using cow's milk as part of the sacred proceedings. Following the offerings, he sought blessings for the prosperity and health of the nation.

The chief minister's spiritual journey extended to four major Shiva temples throughout Gorakhpur, where he ensured security and amenities for devotees. At each site, he interacted with worshippers, planted Harishankari trees to promote environmental efforts, and reviewed a temple beautification project.

(With inputs from agencies.)