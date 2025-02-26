Nigeria's Quest to Reclaim Benin Bronzes: A Royal Journey

Left Menu

26-02-2025
Nigeria's National Museum Commission is set to spearhead the retrieval of the Benin Bronzes, iconic artefacts looted during a British raid in 1897. With the approval of the Oba, the commission is tasked with returning these significant cultural objects to their rightful place.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari solidified the initiative by signing a decree in March 2023, declaring the Oba as the legal custodian of these invaluable pieces. The decree outlined the king's responsibility for the bronzes' safekeeping and management, establishing a formal framework for their conservation.

Director General Olugbile Holloway revealed plans to collaborate with the Oba in establishing the Benin Royal Museum, a future home for the artefacts. The move is an effort toward redressing the historical injustices of 1897 and restoring cultural dignity. Discussions with Cambridge University regarding the return of additional artefacts are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

