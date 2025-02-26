Floral Holi Celebration Sparks New Wave for Yamuna Revival
A symbolic Holi with flowers at Yamuna banks aimed to boost efforts in reviving the polluted river. Hosted by 'Yamuna Sansad', it included eminent figures and art showcases, emphasizing government and societal collaboration to ensure the river's revival.
A floral Holi celebration at Yamuna banks marked a renewed push towards reviving the polluted river, uniting civil society and political figures alike on Wednesday.
Organized by 'Yamuna Sansad', the event witnessed participation from New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and several BJP MLAs, reinforcing the aim of enlisting societal support for the river's rejuvenation.
Fine arts students showcased live paintings of the river, while event speakers emphasized collaborative efforts between the government and society, declaring Yamuna's rejuvenation as a party priority under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
