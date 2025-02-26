Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Tourism Policy 2024-29
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the state's Tourism Policy 2024-29 at the Karnataka International Travel Expo 2025. The policy aims to foster growth and innovation in the tourism sector with a Rs 1,350 crore budget, expecting Rs 8,000 crore in investments and 1.5 lakh jobs.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's government has unveiled an ambitious Tourism Policy for 2024-29, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighting its goals during the Karnataka International Travel Expo 2025. The policy earmarks a budget of Rs 1,350 crore to bolster growth, innovation, and responsibility in the tourism sector.
In the past two years, over Rs 440 crore have been allocated to infrastructure and resource development, underscoring the state's commitment to ease of business for tourism entrepreneurs. The policy encourages public-private partnerships and aims to facilitate investments in tourism infrastructure.
Siddaramaiah expects the new policy to attract around Rs 8,000 crore in investments and create approximately 1.5 lakh jobs. Incentives for hotels, resorts, and wellness retreats are planned, alongside a call for investor proposals to enhance Karnataka's appeal as a prime travel destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FIIs Keep Indian Stocks Under Pressure, Opportunities for Long-term Investors
Space Start-Up Digantara Expands to the US with $10-15M Investment Plan
Karnataka Summit: Growth Opportunities Amid Parliamentary Engagements
Ikigai Capital Fuels AI-Driven Manufacturing Revolution with Ariprus Digicon Investment
Karnataka offers everything one seeks in investment destination: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Invest Karnataka meet in Bengaluru.