Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Tourism Policy 2024-29

Karnataka's government has unveiled an ambitious Tourism Policy for 2024-29, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighting its goals during the Karnataka International Travel Expo 2025. The policy earmarks a budget of Rs 1,350 crore to bolster growth, innovation, and responsibility in the tourism sector.

In the past two years, over Rs 440 crore have been allocated to infrastructure and resource development, underscoring the state's commitment to ease of business for tourism entrepreneurs. The policy encourages public-private partnerships and aims to facilitate investments in tourism infrastructure.

Siddaramaiah expects the new policy to attract around Rs 8,000 crore in investments and create approximately 1.5 lakh jobs. Incentives for hotels, resorts, and wellness retreats are planned, alongside a call for investor proposals to enhance Karnataka's appeal as a prime travel destination.

