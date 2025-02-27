'Chhava' Goes Tax-Free in Chhattisgarh: A Cinematic Tribute to History

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh announced that the Hindi film 'Chhava', depicting the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed this on Wednesday night.

With Chhattisgarh following Madhya Pradesh and Goa, the film has gained tax-free status in three BJP-ruled states. The decision aims to connect locals with India's glorious past, fostering patriotism among the youth.

'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar, is a tribute to historical traditions and valor. It earned Rs 417.2 crore worldwide, showcasing the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)