'Chhava' Goes Tax-Free in Chhattisgarh: A Cinematic Tribute to History

The Hindi film 'Chhava', based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, is declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and featuring Vicky Kaushal, aims to connect audiences with India's history and instill patriotism. It has earned Rs 417.2 crore worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:25 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP government in Chhattisgarh announced that the Hindi film 'Chhava', depicting the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai confirmed this on Wednesday night.

With Chhattisgarh following Madhya Pradesh and Goa, the film has gained tax-free status in three BJP-ruled states. The decision aims to connect locals with India's glorious past, fostering patriotism among the youth.

'Chhava', directed by Laxman Utekar, is a tribute to historical traditions and valor. It earned Rs 417.2 crore worldwide, showcasing the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

