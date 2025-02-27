Morocco's Sheep Crisis: King Calls for Eid Sacrifice Abstention
King Mohammed VI of Morocco has called on citizens to forgo the traditional sheep sacrifice during Eid Al-Adha due to economic hardship and dwindling livestock caused by drought. The announcement highlights the financial strain on families amidst skyrocketing prices and ongoing inflationary pressures in the region.
In an unprecedented move, King Mohammed VI of Morocco has urged citizens to skip the traditional sheep sacrifice during this year's Eid Al-Adha celebrations, citing economic adversities and livestock shortages.
Moroccan Minister of Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, publicly conveyed the King's message, emphasizing the financial strain on families as a severe drought contributes to skyrocketing sheep prices. The annual feast, commemorating a Quranic tale of sacrifice, has left many families unable to afford the costs associated with the holiday.
The livestock crisis underscores broader economic challenges in Morocco. With rainfall levels drastically low and inflation persistently high, activists and trade unions demand stronger government intervention to stabilize essential food prices.
