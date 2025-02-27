Left Menu

Influencer Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate Fly to US Amid Legal Battle in Romania

Andrew and Tristan Tate, facing human trafficking charges in Romania, have left for the U.S. after their travel ban was lifted. The circumstances of their departure remain unclear, but it was allowed at prosecutors' discretion. They continue to face legal restrictions and must report to authorities when summoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:48 IST
Influencer Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate Fly to US Amid Legal Battle in Romania
Andrew Tate (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Influencer siblings Andrew and Tristan Tate have reportedly departed for the United States as legal controversies continue to loom over them in Romania. The travel ban imposed upon them due to human trafficking charges was lifted, a decision confirmed by officials on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The specifics about the conditions under which they were allowed to leave remain unclear. Speaking anonymously, a Ministry of Internal Affairs official indicated that the permission was granted at the discretion of Romanian prosecutors, but the brothers still face other judicial controls.

Romania's anti-organized crime body, DIICOT, stated that prosecutors approved the Tates' request to lift the travel ban. However, the statement emphasized their obligation to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned, warning that violating these terms could lead to stricter legal consequences. Despite their indictment along with two Romanian women, both brothers have repeatedly denied all allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025