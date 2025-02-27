Influencer Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate Fly to US Amid Legal Battle in Romania

Influencer siblings Andrew and Tristan Tate have reportedly departed for the United States as legal controversies continue to loom over them in Romania. The travel ban imposed upon them due to human trafficking charges was lifted, a decision confirmed by officials on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The specifics about the conditions under which they were allowed to leave remain unclear. Speaking anonymously, a Ministry of Internal Affairs official indicated that the permission was granted at the discretion of Romanian prosecutors, but the brothers still face other judicial controls.

Romania's anti-organized crime body, DIICOT, stated that prosecutors approved the Tates' request to lift the travel ban. However, the statement emphasized their obligation to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned, warning that violating these terms could lead to stricter legal consequences. Despite their indictment along with two Romanian women, both brothers have repeatedly denied all allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)