Influencer Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate Fly to US Amid Legal Battle in Romania
Andrew and Tristan Tate, facing human trafficking charges in Romania, have left for the U.S. after their travel ban was lifted. The circumstances of their departure remain unclear, but it was allowed at prosecutors' discretion. They continue to face legal restrictions and must report to authorities when summoned.
- Country:
- United States
Influencer siblings Andrew and Tristan Tate have reportedly departed for the United States as legal controversies continue to loom over them in Romania. The travel ban imposed upon them due to human trafficking charges was lifted, a decision confirmed by officials on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The specifics about the conditions under which they were allowed to leave remain unclear. Speaking anonymously, a Ministry of Internal Affairs official indicated that the permission was granted at the discretion of Romanian prosecutors, but the brothers still face other judicial controls.
Romania's anti-organized crime body, DIICOT, stated that prosecutors approved the Tates' request to lift the travel ban. However, the statement emphasized their obligation to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned, warning that violating these terms could lead to stricter legal consequences. Despite their indictment along with two Romanian women, both brothers have repeatedly denied all allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian official says US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports AP.
Eric Adams Considers Republican Primary Run Amid Legal Battle
Thrilling Shifts in Sports: Red Sox's Hefty Deal, Transgender Legal Battles, and More!
Kerala's Legal Battle Against UGC Draft Regulations
Boxing Gold Medalist Imane Khelif at Center of Gender-Eligibility Legal Battle